New Delhi: Ahead of the launch of PUBG Mobile India's official release, the battle royale game's KR version has received a 1.2 update. Following this, speculations are rife that the much-awaited game could be launched anytime soon.

Notably, the regional variants of PUBG Mobile such as KR, VN and TW are immensely popular among gamers in India, however, they are designed especially for specific countries like Korea and Japan.

Koreans and Japanese can download PUBG Mobile KR from Google Play Store or Apple App Store. If players from other countries including India want to download the game, they can, through the APK file or TapTap.

Follow These Steps to Download PUBG Mobile Kr version in India via APK link.

Step 1: Click on this link to download the PUBG Mobile Kr

Step 2: Locate the file and install it after download.

Step 3: Enable the ‘Install from unknown source’ option before installation.

In case, it is not enabled, then go to Settings, click on Safety and Privacy and then tap allow Installation from Unknown Sources.

Step 4: Open the game and then download the resource packs.

Step 5: In case an error surfaces, download the file again and follow the above mentioned steps.

When Will PUBG Mobile be Launched in India?

If reports are to be believed, the game won’t be launched before March 2021. However, a few days ago, PUBG Mobile India has released a trailer hinting at the potential launch of the battle royale game soon.

“The teaser will contain a few of the biggest PUBG Content Creators of India,” the post of the video said.

The immensely popular PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) Mobile app was among the 118 Chinese apps that the Indian government banned in September 2019 over national security concerns. To get the ban lifted, PUBG Corp made the decision to no longer authorise the PUBG Mobile franchise to China-based Tencent Games in India.