PUBG Mobile Latest News: At this time when PUBG games have been banned in India, mobile gamers across the country are eagerly waiting for a new game as an alternative to PUBG Mobile India. However, reports claim that Battlegrounds Mobile India is getting ready as a replacement for PUBG Mobile India. Officially, it is yet to be announced. In the meantime, players outside India can play another game PUBG Mobile 1.4 beta version. This game has introduced several new features to fans of the game. Players must have got an Invitation Code/Binding Code to access the beta version of the game. Moreover, gamers can download the latest PUBG Mobile beta version using an APK file. Also Read - Good News! PUBG Mobile India To Return In India Soon: Users Will Able To Download With New Name Battleground India

Players must note that as PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India, users from the country are strictly advised not to download the game. Also Read - PUBG Mobile To Return As 'Battlegrounds Mobile India'. 5 Things You Need To Know

PUBG Mobile 1.4 Beta Version: Here’s how to download game Also Read - How is PUBG Mobile India Different From PUBG Mobile Global Version? Check Latest Features Here

1: Players should first download the APK file. The size of the APK file is 606 MB. Before downloading, players must ensure that they have enough storage space available on their devices.

2: After this, players should enable the “Install from Unknown Source” option with which they should then locate and install the APK file of the PUBG Mobile 1.4 beta version.

3: Once the installation is done, players can open the game and select either of the two resource packs: Low-spec Resource Pack or HD Resource Pack.

4: After this, the players should click on the “Guest” option after the in-game patches are complete. A dialog box will pop up, asking them to enter the Invitation Code.

5: Gamers should paste the code and press the “OK” button. They can now try out all the new features in the PUBG Mobile 1.4 beta.

PUBG Mobile 1.4 Beta Version: Important features

The PUBG Mobile 1.4 beta has several new features for the gamers, including a new Arena Map. The beta also has a variety of content related to the Godzilla vs Kong collaboration.