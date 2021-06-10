PUBG Mobile 1.4 Beta Update: PUBG mobile fans, here comes a wonderful piece of news for you. Now the PUBG Mobile 1.4 beta update is available for you with many excite new features. Interestingly, the PUBG Mobile 1.4 Beta Update promises to offer a much better in-game experience. The original PUBG Mobile 1.4 Beta Update was available for users back on May 11. Now with the new APK download link, the mobile gamers will be able to download the latest version and enjoy the game to its fullest. Also Read - PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 Latest Version: Players Can Download Game From Official Website | Details Here

One thing to be noted that there are two different versions of the game APK files available online. While the compact version of the file weighs in at 661MB, the full version is available for download at 990MB. Users need to have enough space available on their mobile devices to download the latest PUBG Mobile update. Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India Launch: 5 Hints You Might Have Missed

PUBG fans, you must know that the PUBG Mobile has been banned in India since September 2020 due to data privacy concerns under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act. Hence, you will not be able to download this game using the APK file in India. However, users elsewhere across the globe can fully enjoy the game. Also Read - PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 Global Version: Check How To Download Game With APK Link

Latest Features: The latest version of the PUBG Mobile 1.4 Beta Update includes a new game mode, vehicle, and shooting mode. Apart from all these, numerous improvements were also made to elevate the overall experience. The new features boasts of an overall better user experience.

PUBG Mobile 1.4 Beta Update: Here’s how to download game with APK Link