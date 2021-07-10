PUBG Mobile Latest Update: Here comes a piece of wonderful news for the PUBG fans. The much-awaited and highly anticipated PUBG Mobile 1.5 Version is finally here for the PUBG fans. This latest update of the PUBG Mobile 1.5 Version brings a series of new additions to the title, including a new game mode and content from the PUBG Mobile x Tesla collaboration.Also Read - PUBG Mobile Latest Update: Battlegrounds Mobile India Crosses 10 Million Downloads Across The Country Since July 2

Once it is made available to the player's device, the PUBG Mobile 1.5 update can be downloaded by the gamers across the globe from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Moreover, the gamers on the Android platform can also use the APK file to download and install the update.

However, it must be noted that the PUBG Mobile 1.5 Version is banned in India. Hence, users from the country are strictly advised not to download this mobile game.

To download and install this game, the OBB file isn’t needed, only the APK file will be sufficient to do the process.

The mobile gamers must check that there are two different versions of the PUBG Mobile 1.5 APK file. Here are the links for both of them:

Regular version APK of PUBG Mobile 1.5 update: Click here

Small/Compact version APK of PUBG Mobile 1.5 update: Click here

Another crucial thing for the mobile gamers to know is that the size of the regular APK file is around 1 GB, while that of the compact version is 687 MB. Before downloading the PUBG Mobile 1.5 update, the gamers must ensure that their devices have sufficient storage space.

PUBG Mobile 1.5 Version: Here’s how to download the game