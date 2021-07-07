PUBG Mobile India Latest News: Here comes a big update for the PUBG Fans. The Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has crossed over 10 million (1 crore) downloads on Google Play store since its launch on July 2 in India. The much-awaited mobile game had previously crossed 20 million pre-registrations in just two weeks after making debut on Google Play back in May.Also Read - PUBG Mobile India Data Transfer to Battlegrounds Mobile India – Check Out Step-by-Step Guide, How to Download, and Extended Deadline Date

However, the title of the mobile game remains unavailable on iOS-running Apple iPhones, and the launch details from its South Korea-based developer Krafton also remains unclear for the PUBG fans. Also Read - PUBG Mobile 1.5 Beta Version Features Punjabi Voice Pack: Here’s How to Download Game And Play

The Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) crossing 10 million downloads on Google Play store is not surprising as the original title PUBG Mobile enjoyed massive popularity in India before its ban in September 2020 for security reasons. Also Read - PUBG Mobile Lite vs Battlegrounds Mobile India Download - Check Out the Difference Between Two Games; Graphics, Maps, and More

As per updates, the original PUBG Mobile had over 180 million downloads and a user base of 33 million in the country alone. It must be noted that the PUBG had crossed 1 billion downloads worldwide in March this year.

Another crucial update that the PUBG fans should know is that they can retrieve their older progress, including rank, level, and assets, by simply logging in from the same social media profile/ email ID.

Battlegrounds Mobile India said it takes every opportunity to remind users that it is a simulated game, meaning all this takes place in a virtual world and is not real in any way. “Battlegrounds Mobile India is not a real-world based game, but a survival simulation game set in a virtual world,” the game developers said.