PUBG Mobile Latest News: PUBG Mobile has emerged as one of the most popular games in the battle royale genre. The game has become popular among gamers across the globe. The game is so good that it had to banned in some countries due to growing addiction to the game among youths. Here's a list of nations that banned PUBG Mobile game due to addiction issues:

Nepal: The Himalyan country had banned the game in April 2019. While announcing the ban, Nepal Telecommunication Authority (NTA) had cited PUBG Mobile's negative impact on children and teenagers. Many people had later approached the Supreme Court of Nepal to overturn the ban but to not avail.

Jordon: This country banned PUBG in 2019. Jordan's Telecommunications Regulatory Authority had banned the game citing violence, isolation, and self-centredness among children due to PUBG. "The popular online multiplayer battle royale PlayerUnknown's BattleGround (PUBG) has been down in Jordan after the Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (TRC) blocked the game, citing its negative social effects," The Jordon Times was quoted as saying.

Pakistan: The PUBG Mobile was struck with a ban in Pakistan in July this year. Imposing the ban, Pakistan Telecommunication Authorities (PTA) stated that they had received numerous complaints against the game. The PTA also stated that it was addictive and negatively influenced children's physical and psychological health in the country. The PTA, however, a month later, overturned the decision after a meeting with Proxima Beta Pte Ltd (PB) representatives.

Afghanistan: Afghanistan announced the ban on PUBG following complaints from people this month. Omar Mansoor Ansari, acting Afghanistan Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (ATRA) head, had said, “Our team submitted a report on the issue to ATRA Board after carrying out a comprehensive analysis, and then a decision was taken to block this game temporarily considering its social and security impact.”