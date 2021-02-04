PUBG Mobile Latest Updates: Even though the PUBG Mobile Royale Game has become so famous among mobile gamers across the world, still you cannot play the game in some countrie4s as these nations have banned the mobile game because of security concerns. In the recent past, the PUBG Mobile Game has become synonymous with the battle royale genre on the mobile platform and also has established itself as one of the biggest and most influential products in the industry. The PUBG Mobile Game has huge fan base not only in India but across the world. Also Read - India Slips 2 Positions to 53rd Spot in EIU's Democracy Index, Classified as 'Flawed Democracy'

However, the PUBG Mobile game came under strict scanner of many countries for various reasons. Some countries have even imposed a permanent ban on the game. Though the game has managed to stage a comeback in countries like Nepal and Pakistan, there are other countries where it is still banned and it will continue to be banned. People in those countries will not be able to play the royale game. Also Read - India, Pakistan Must Resolve Kashmir Issue Peacefully, Says Pak Army Chief General Javed Bajwa

India: Though the PUBG Mobile has become a household name in the country and boasts a massive fanbase, it will not be played by the gamers in 2021. The development comes as the Centre has suspended 118 applications of Chinese origin due to security reasons last year, and the list included PUBG Mobile as well. Also Read - Yasin Malik's Wife Wants Pakistan To Cut Diplomatic Ties With India

Issuing a statement, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology said that in view of the emergent nature of threats has decided to block 118 mobile apps since in view of information available they are engaged in activities which is prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state, and public order.

Afghanistan: Apart from India, there is another country which has banned PUBG Mobile as well. The Afghanistan Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (ATRA) announced the temporary suspension of PUBG Mobile in mid-December last year due to social and security issues. The move was taken after complaints that the regulatory body received after consulting with various ministries and industry experts.

In a statement, Omar Mansoor Ansari, the acting head of the Afghanistan Telecommunications Regulatory Authority, said that after a comprehensive analysis, the team presented the issue to the board of ATRA; where it was decided to temporarily ban the game due to social and security considerations.