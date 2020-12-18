PUBG Mobile India Latest Update: Even as the battle royale game has gained popularity across the glove over the last few years, the mobile platforms on the contrary has also faces complete ban in a number of countries for various reasons. Among other popular games in this genre for Android and iOS, PUBG Mobile stands out as it has managed to establish itself among the market leaders. Also Read - Afghanistan: 15 Civilians Killed, 20 Others Wounded in Blast at Gathering in Ghazni Province

However, the game hasn't had a smooth ride this year. Starting from Pakistan to Afghanistan, the game faced complete ban in these countries.

Pakistan: The PUBG Mobile was struck with a ban in Pakistan in July this year. Imposing the ban, Pakistan Telecommunication Authorities (PTA) stated that they had received numerous complaints against the game. The PTA also stated that it was addictive and negatively influenced children's physical and psychological health in the country. The PTA, howver, a month later, overturned the decision after a meeting with Proxima Beta Pte Ltd (PB) representatives.

India: The Indian Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology on September 2 this year imposed complete ban on 118 Chinese applications, including PUBG Mobile. The Indian government banned these apps citing threat to national security of the country. These apps were engaged in activities that are prejudicial to the sovereignty and integrity of India.

However, the PUBG Corporation later announced that it was preparing for the release of the Indian version of the game called PUBG Mobile India. It also announced that it would be setting up a subsidiary in the country. The company further had stated that it would be investing $100 million in the country.

Afghanistan: After Pakistan and India, Afghanistan was the latest country to ban PUBG Mobile. On The Afghanistan Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (ATRA) on Thursday suspended the game in the country temporarily. Omar Mansoor Ansari, acting ATRA head, had said, “Our team submitted a report on the issue to ATRA Board after carrying out a comprehensive analysis, and then a decision was taken to block this game temporarily considering its social and security impact.”

Before taking the strong step, the ATRA had consulted various ministries, psychologists, parents, school headmasters, cybersecurity experts, and more before handing out this suspension.