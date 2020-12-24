PUBG Mobile Latest Update: Here comes a piece of good news for PUBG fans across the world. The PUBG Corporation has released PUBG Mobile Lite, the lighter version of PUBG Mobile on its global platform. Just like PUBG Mobile’s 1.2 beta version global update, PUBG Mobile Lite comes with exciting features and changes. The is a New Year gift from PUBG Mobile to its fans across the globe. Also Read - PUBG Mobile India: Krafton Appoints New Country Manager, Working Hard to Bring Back Game | Latest Updates Here

Notably, the 0.20.0 update came out a month back and the present version is packed with many interesting features such as Universal Mark Feature, Winter Castle, and a few changes in the terrain. PUBG fans will be able to play and download the update. The APK file of PUBG Mobile Lite is sized at 575 MB, so the players need to have enough space in the phone to download the link of the game. Another important thing, PUBG players must note that as PUBG Mobile Lite is banned in India, players in this region will not be able to download the link.

Here's how to download the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.0 Link:

Via APK file

1) Players must visit the official PUBG Mobile Lite website and download the APK file from the drop down menu.

2) Then they need click on the ‘Install from unknown sources’ option to enable this on their device.

4) Then, they need to locate and install the APK.

5) They will be able to enjoy playing Lite version after the installation is done.

Via TapTap

1) First download TapTap from its official website.

2) Then you need to search for PUBGM Lite, select the game and download.