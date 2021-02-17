PUBG Mobile Latest Updates: Amid ban on PUBG Mobile India, the mobile gamers across the world can now play and download PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.1 as it is a streamlined version of the popular battle royale title, PUBG Mobile, and was made for players with low-end phones. Mobile gamers must note that the PUBG Mobile Lite has similar gameplay to PUBG Mobile but features certain changes, including a smaller number of players in a match, reduced map and lobby sizes, and more. Also Read - PUBG Global Challenge 2021: Weekly Survival and Final Schedule, Check Out Giveaway Rules, Other Details

How to download PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.1 global version using APK file?

Mobile players must note here that those who already have the 0.20.0 version of PUBG Mobile Lite installed on their phone can download the 0.20.1 update in-game. But those who don't have the older version should consider downloading it before getting the 0.20.1 update.

Moreover, the mobile players can follow the steps given below to download and install the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.1 global version using the APK file of the game:

1) Players have to first visit the official PUBG Mobile Lite website.

2) On the official website, they have to tap the APK download button to begin the download. Notably, the size of the APK file is 575 MB while that of the in-game patch/update varies according to the players’ device. Players must ensure that they have enough storage space on their phones.

3) Once the download is complete, then they will be able to locate and install the APK file. Moreover, they must ensure that the ‘Install from Unknown source’ option is enabled before the installation.

4) And now the players can open PUBG Mobile Lite. After the in-game patch is complete, they can enjoy playing the latest version of the title.

The Indian government had banned the multiplayer action game PUBG on September 2 and it has been pulled out from both Google Play Store and Apple App Store in the country following the directive from the Central government. Hence, mobile gamers in India will not be bale to play this game at the moment.