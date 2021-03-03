PUBG Mobile Lite Latest Updates: At this time when the PUBG Mobile India has less hope of returning to India, the PUBG Corporation has released the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.1 version for global mobile gamers. They can now download the game and enjoy to the fullest. Notably, the PUBG Mobile Lite is a streamlined version of the popular battle royale game PUBG Mobile which can easily be downloaded in low-end phones. Interestingly, the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.1 Version is specifically designed for players with low-end devices. The PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.1 Version only requires 600 MB of free device space and 1 GB of RAM to run smoothly. Also Read - PUBG Mobile 2 Likely to be Released Next Week| Check Its Latest Features Here

Not to disappoint mobile gamers across the globe, the PUBG Mobile Lite's developers bring periodic updates to the game for them to enhance the player's overall gaming experience, with the latest iteration being 0.20.1.

Notably, the Season 22 Winner Pass commenced on March 1, and players have an opportunity to get their hands on various exclusive items. For general information, mobile gamers who have the older version of PUBG Mobile Lite can directly update to the latest version of the game. However, those who do not have it can first download the 0.20.0 version and then update to 0.20.1.

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.1 Version: Here’s How to Download Through APK Link

Step 1: Players must first visit the official website of PUBG Mobile Lite.

Step 2: They then have to click on the ‘Download APK’ button. The download will soon begin.

Step 3: Next, players have to locate and install the APK file.

Step 4: After the installation process is complete, they can open PUBG Mobile Lite.

Mobile gamers must note that once the in-game patches are complete, they will be able to enjoy the latest version of PUBG Mobile Lite. As the APK file size is around 575 MB, mobile gamers must ensure that they have sufficient space on their mobile devices before downloading it. The size of the in-game update varies depending upon the device.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile India and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, mobile gamers from India are strictly advised not to download the game.