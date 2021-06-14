The Central Government banned PUBG Mobile India, including many Chinese apps last year. The company is now going to launch Battlegrounds Mobile India for Indian gamers. However, new updates are continuously coming for PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite globally. The APK link of Update 0.21.0 for PUBG Mobile Lite has been rolled out for global users. Also Read - Is PUBG Comeback Battlegrounds Mobile India a Chinese Game? It Could be Banned in India

Users can download it directly from the PUBG Mobile Lite Global website. its APK file size is 600MB and players can also download it directly from Google Play Store. There is only one way to download the new version of Mobile Lite depending on whether you are an existing user or not. Talking about the Indian users, the government has banned both PUBG Mobile Lite and PUBG Mobile in the country. In this case, this APK file will not work for Indian users. Players will download it but will not be able to connect to the server.

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 Download APK Link

At first, Users will first have to go to the site of PUBG Mobile Lite. Here users will see the APK Download button. Click on it and save the file. Now the user must install the APK file. The size of this latest APK link of PUBG Mobile Lite is 610MB. Before downloading the update, make sure that the smartphone is connected with a Wi-Fi connection. Now after installing the app, open it. After this you will automatically see the new version 0.21 .0. After the file is installed, players will be able to patch it in the PUBG Mobile Lite game.

PUBG Mobile Lite is a teared-down version of PUBG Mobile and lacks a lot of features. Now the company has made PUBG Mobile Lite available for gamers globally in version 0.21.0. The 0.21.0 update for PUBG Mobile Lite was rolled out a month ago. Many bugs of the game have been fixed with this update. Talking about the items available with this new update, players will get a new lobby and loading screen. Apart from this, several changes are also seen in the new TDM mode, FPP mode and map.

PUBG Mobile India was banned by Indian government last year citing security issues and privacy. The company brought a surprise for Indian gamers in the form rebranded version of PUBG as Battlegrounds Mobile India. Lakhs of gamers are waiting eagerly for Battlegrounds mobile India to launch. Every day new leaks and rumours are surfacing about the Battlegrounds launch date and how the game will look. But with new teasers and posters from company's side, it seems the game will look like PUBG Mobile India with few changes in it.