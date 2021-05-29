PUBG Mobile Latest Updates: PUBG Fans, here comes a big news for you. The PUBG Mobile 0.21.0 latest version has some new updates and features for you. If you download the game, you will come across many latest features and you will be able to enjoy the game. The PUBG Mobile 0.21.0 version has already hit the servers and players can install the update from the Google Play Store. However, if they can’t access the game from Google Play, then they can go through external download links instead. Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India Launch: 5 Hints You Might Have Missed

Interestingly, the PUBG Mobile Lite has been introduced to the gamers all over the world as the lighter version of PUBG Mobile that demands less hardware requirements and less space in the device. Notably, the latest version of the PUBG Mobile 0.21.0 takes only 600MB of storage space and can run seamlessly on 1GB RAM as well. Also Read - PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 Global Version: Check How To Download Game With APK Link

Gamers must note that the latest version of the PUBG Mobile 0.21.0 uses Unreal Engine 4 and is different from the original game in many aspects, resulting in a unique yet familiar blend of the best mobile battle-royale experience. Also Read - PUBG Mobile 1.4 Global Version: Android Users Now Can Download Game With APK Link | Step-by-step Guide Here

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 Latest Version: Here’s how to download it

Step 1: Gamers need to visit PUBG Mobile Lite’s official website. (Use a VPN if you are unable to access the page). Or go through Direct Link.

Step 2: Then, they must download the APK file by clicking on the ‘APK Download’ button available on the website.

Step 3: After the download is done, they can locate and install the game. However, before installing the game, they must enable the ‘Install from unknown source’ option if not enabled already.

Step 4: After the installation is done on the device, the gamers can enjoy all the exciting new features in the game.

What is PUBG Mobile?

PUBG Mobile or also known as the Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds is an online multiplayer battle royale game developed and published by PUBG Corporation, a subsidiary of South Korean video game company Bluehole. Based on previous mods that were created by Brendan “PlayerUnknown” Greene for other games, the PUBG Mobile is inspired by the 2000 Japanese film Battle Royale, and expanded into a standalone game under Greene’s creative direction.