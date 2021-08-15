PUBG Mobile Latest Update: PUBG fans, here comes a wonderful piece of news for you guys. The latest version of the PUBG Mobile Lite is now available Android devices. You must know that the latest version of PUBG Mobile Lite is explicitly created for users without high-end devices to deliver an exhilarating battle royale experience to them.Also Read - PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.2 Update Version: Not Able to Download Game From Play Store? You Can Now do it With APK Link

As per updates from the official website, the game is compatible with devices with less RAM and can run on devices with 1 GB of RAM. The PUBG gamers must take note that the toned-down version is currently only available on Android devices. However, the gamers can get PUBG Mobile Lite through the Google Play Store or by downloading the APK from the official website.

The PUBG gamers must know that the PUBG Mobile Lite is banned in India and thus, users from the country must refrain from downloading it.

However, users from other countries can download the game and for that, they first have to download the 0.21.0 APK and then download the patch within the game.

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.2 latest version: Here’s how to download the game