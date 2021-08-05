PUBG Mobile Lite Latest Update: PUBG Fans, here comes a wonderful piece of news for you. The PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.2 updated version is now available for the players. The latest PUBG Mobile 0.21.2 update has already hit the servers and the gamers can install the update from the Google Play Store. If the gamers are not able to access the game from Google Play, then they can download it through external download links.Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India: Top 5 Things to Avoid While Playing Indian PUBG, Check Tips and Tricks

It must be noted that the PUBG Mobile Lite was introduced to the PUBG fans as the lighter version of PUBG Mobile that demands less hardware requirements and less storage space. Notably the lite version of the game only takes around 600MB of storage space and can run seamlessly on 1GB RAM as well. Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India Lite To be Back With PUBG Mobile Lite: Check Release Date, Other Details

Moreover, the PUB Mobile Lite uses Unreal Engine 4 and is different from the original game in many aspects. Also Read - PUBG New State Likely to be Released in September, Pre-registration to Begin Next Month | Details Here

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.2 Update Version: How to download game

The gamers need to visit PUBG Mobile Lite’s official website.

Then, they must download the 0.21.0 APK file by clicking on the ‘APK Download’ button available on the website.

After they download the game, they can locate and install it.

Before proceeding to install the game, they must enable the ‘Install from unknown source’ option if not enabled already.

After installing is done well, open the game & a dialogue box will appear which will ask to download with a 153 MB Update.

Download the update and then restart the app to see new content in the game.