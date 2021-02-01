PUBG Mobile Lite Latest Updates: At this crucial time when lakhs of mobile gamers are eagerly waiting for the launch of PUBG Mobile India, here comes a piece of good news for the PUBG Fans. As per updates, PUBG Mobile Lite Global Version 0.20.0 Update is now available for Android users. Also Read - Will PUBG Mobile India be Launched Today? Here's What we Know so Far

It is doubtless to say that the royale game grabbed the attention of many on the mobile platform and PUBG Mobile, Free Fire, COD Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite have emerged as the most popular games across the world. Also Read - FAUG Mobile: Launch Date, Pre-registration Link, Core team | Check Latest Updates Here

Mobile gamers must take note that PUBG Mobile Lite is the toned-down version of PUBG Mobile. The game was developed for players with low-end devices. Notably, this massively popular royale game needs only 600 MB of storage space and 1 GB RAM. Also Read - PUBG Mobile Lite: List of Countries Where The Royale Game Can be Played in 2021

The development comes at a time when the Indian government has banned PUBG Mobile India and it is not possible to play this game in India right now.

Here’s a how to download the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.0 global version update:

Step 1: Players will need to visit the official website of PUBG Mobile Lite.

Step 2: Players would then have to click on the ‘Download APK’ option. The download for the APK file will start.

Step 3: After the download of file is completed, players can enable the ‘Install from unknown source’ option.

Step 4: Next, players will have to locate and install the APK file.

Mobile gamers must note that after they install the file, they can freely enjoy the updated version of PUBG Mobile Lite on their Android devices.

As per updates, the PUBG Mobile Lite developers have come up with updates that add new features to the game and the latest iteration is 0.20.0, which has brought several new changes to the game.