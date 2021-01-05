PUBG Mobile Lite Latest Updates: At a time when PUBG Mobile India is taking time to come back to India, PUBG Mobile Lite is making waves across global platforms. In the meantime, the PUBG Mobile Lite has grown immensely in terms of its popularity and use among fans with games like PUBG Mobile, Free Fire, COD Mobile, and PUBG Mobile Lite is gaining massive popularity in the last few years. Also Read - Is PUBG Mobile India Download Link Available Now? Will it be Released in March? Check Latest Updates Here

For the general information of all gamers, PUBG Mobile Lite is the lighter version of PUBG Mobile. As per updates, the game only needs 1 GB of RAM and 600 MB of device storage space to run on android phones. It was created to provide a smooth battle royale experience for players with low-end mobile devices. Also Read - Missing PUBG Mobile Lite? Here are Five Similar Games That You Can Enjoy Playing With Friends in New Year

However, mobile gamers must note that the PUBG Mobile Lite isn’t available in all countries for various reasons. Here’s a list of countries where PUBG Mobile Lite can be played in 2021: Also Read - FAU-G Registration Link Out, Akshay Kumar Shares Official Anthem; Game to be Launched on January 26

Asia: Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nepal, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan.

South-East Asia: Philippines, Malaysia, Burma, Indonesia, Thailand, Laos, Cambodia, Singapore, Hongkong, Macao.

Middle East: Lebanon, Bahrain, Iraq, Kuwait, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman, Israel, Yemen.

Africa: Egypt, Tunisia, Algeria, Morocco, Nigeria, South Africa, Tanzania, Kenya, Uganda, Ghana, Mozambique, Cote-d’Ivoire, Angola, Madagascar, Cameroon, Niger, Burkina Faso, Mali, Zambia, Republic of Senegal, Zimbabwe, Rwanda, Benin, Togo, Central African Republic, Congo, Liberia, Mauritania, Namibia, Botswana, Gabon, Guinea-Bissau, Mauritius, Cape Verde.

Europe: Turkey, Russia, Republic of Belarus, Ukraine, Azerbaijan, Serbia, Armenia, Republic of Macedonia, Latvia, Moldova, Georgia, Bosnia and Herzegovina.

America: Brazil, Colombia, Venezuela, Ecuador, Peru, Bolivia, Chile, Paraguay, Uruguay, Argentina, Guatemala, Belize, El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua, Republic of Costa Rica, Panama, Bahamas, Bermuda, Haiti, Dominica, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, Aruba, Antigua and Barbuda, Cayman Islands, British Virgin Islands, Netherlands Antilles, Turks and Caicos Islands.

Oceania: Papua New Guinea, Fiji, Solomon Islands.