PUBG Mobile Latest Updates: After PUBG Mobile India lost hope of coming back to India, now two other royale games such as PUBG Mobile Lite and Free Fire have become two most popular royale games worldwide. More interestingly, these two royale games are designed for low-end phones and perform exceptionally well on those phones. Even though they have same minimum system requirements, both have different gameplay styles and graphics optimization.

Minimum system requirements:

For PUBG Mobile Lite:

Download Size – 600 MB

Operating System – Android 4.1

RAM – 1 GB (Recommended – 2 GB)

Processor – Qualcomm Processor

For Free Fire:

Download Size – 680MB

Operating System – Android 4.0.3

RAM – 1 GB (Recommended – 2 GB)

Processor – Mediatek MT6737M quad-core

Gameplay style and mechanics

Both PUBG Mobile Lite and Free Fire are based on the battle royale title and their theme is similar to that of the last man standing on the virtual ground. However, PUBG Mobile Lite has 60 players who land on an island to fight their opponents and attain victory. On the other hand, Free Fire has 50 players on the island and follows the same theme of fighting and surviving till the end to win.

Graphics Optimization

Both the royale games are meant for low-end phones but PUBG Mobile Lite has much more detail and a natural feel in its graphics. In PUBG Mobile Lite, there are excellent map descriptions and interface features that make the game engaging and exciting. Whereas in Free Fire, the game is not natural in feel and it is more like cartoonish and not as detailed as PUBG Mobile Lite.

Interestingly, both PUBG Mobile Lite and Free Fire can run seamlessly on low-end devices as they have a minimum requirement of 1 GB of RAM. However, players should not expect games to run at maximum potential.