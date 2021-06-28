PUBG Mobile India was banned by Indian government last year citing security issues and privacy. The South Korean tech giant announced launching Battlegrounds Mobile India after PUBG was banned in the country. Ever since, the company has announced about this much-awaited game, the Indian players are elated with joy. The company keeps on releasing teasers and news regarding the launch of the Battlegrounds Mobile India. The Indian version of PUBG Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has been made available for download in India. It is made to be accessed from June 17. It has been made available only for testing the beta version. Also Read - TikTok 'Hopeful' to Make Comeback in India: Report

The Battlegrounds Mobile India Beta version is only available for few testers and after a short time it has been removed from the Google Play store. On downloading the users are getting 'Internal server error' message. The game is available in 721MB in size and the company has replaced red blood that we have in PUBG Mobile to Green blood in BGMI.

PUBG Mobile Lite and Battlegrounds are part of the PUBG Mobile. Whereas the PUBG Mobile Lite is the global variant, the latter is the Indian version. PUBG Mobile Lite is the toned-down version of PUBG Mobile.

Here is the difference between the two games –

Compatibility

Battlegrounds Mobile India requires 2GB of RAM and works on Android 5.1.1 or above. Whereas PUBG Mobile Lite is compatible with Android 4.0.3 and requires 1GB RAM.

Players in Lobby

The BGMI features 100 players on an island and PUBG Mobile Lite features 60 players which results into less time requires to play PUBG Mobile Lite as compared to Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Graphics

The Graphics of Battlegrounds Mobile India is way better than PUBG Mobile Lite. The BGMI has frame rate of 90 FPS if you opt for UHD graphics.

Maps

The PUBG Mobile Lite has two maps including Varenga and Golden Woods. Whereas Battlegrounds Mobile India has five maps including Erangel, Livik, Miramar, Sanhok, and Karakin.

Size

The size of BGMI is 721MB whereas PUBG Mobile Lite has 610 MB.