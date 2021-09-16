New Delhi: South Korean game developer Krafton on Thursday announced that PUBG: New State has officially secured more than 40 million pre-registrations on Google Play and App Store following its second Alpha Test in 28 countries last month. Krafton recently opened pre-orders in India, which contributed to the surge in pre-registrations, the company said in a statement.Also Read - PUBG Mobile Was The Most Downloaded Mobile Game Worldwide in August 2021

"We have been able to achieve this level of success because of fan enthusiasm globally and their belief in PUBG Studios work," said Minkyu Park, Executive Producer of PUBG: New State. "We are now focused on taking the valuable feedback we received during PUBG: New State's second Alpha Test and polishing the game before its official launch later this year," Park added.

PUBG: New State’s official launch date in October

The company also announced that it will formally reveal PUBG: New State's official launch date in October. "We are devoting all our resources to ensuring PUBG: New State meets the expectations of our fans, both in terms of entertainment and stability," Park said.

Developed by PUBG Studios, PUBG: New State will launch as a free-to-play experience on Android and iOS in 2021. The company said that PUBG: New State recreates PUBG: Battleground’s original battle royale experience, making it the most realistic battle royale game on mobile.