PUBG Mobile March 26 Latest Update: Even though the royale game is banned in India, PUBG Mobile has some good news to announce today. Chinese tech giant Tencent on Thursday said that its mobile game PUBG Mobile has surpassed 1 billion accumulated downloads outside China, making it one of the most successful games across the globe. PUBG Mobile, the mobile version of Playerunknown's Battlegrounds, in which players fight with one another, has been a hugely popular mobile game among youngsters. This battle royale style game was launched three years ago. Released in 2018, PUBG Mobile has been the most popular games in the world. Not only this year, the royale game in 2019 also managed to become the highest-grossing mobile game globally.

The fresh announcement comes at a time when Tencent reported that its online games revenue went up to 29 per cent in the fourth quarter, driven by a surge in paying users for video games in China and international markets.

Apart from the one billion download announcement, Tencent also announced partnership with Godzilla vs. Kong. As per the new announcement, PUBG Mobile players will soon be able to take part in the in-game event created on the theme of the upcoming movie. The in-game event includes a game mode along with theme content.

Moreover, the classic Karakin map will also be open for the mobile game lovers, to conquer again on April 7.

In a good news for many Indians, Krafton had recently posted a job announcement for an investment strategy analyst in India that got PUBG Mobile fans all excited. As per the job recruitment, Krafton is hiring people in India, in a possibility that the battle royale might make a come-back in some form or the other. However, there is no official announcement on it yet.