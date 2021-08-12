PUBG Mobile Redeem Codes 2021 – PUBG Mobile is one of the most loved Battle Royale mobile games. It is common for players to be attracted to cosmetic items such as skins and sets available in the game. Most of these things are available through Royale Pass, Crates or Events, and Redeem Codes. Also, users have to spend the in-game currency UC to buy them.Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India to Launch For iOS Soon, Krafton Teases New Updates
For many players, buying in-game items by spending UC is a big problem. These users have a good option to get in-game items by redeeming codes and events.
These redeem codes are now available on the redemption site. Here is the list of PUBG Mobile Redeem Codes for 12 August –
- GGODODZILLAKONG
- GODZILLAVSKONG
- TITANSLASTSTAND
- MONSTERDETECTED
- GPHZDBTFZM24U
- RNUZBZ9QQ
- PGHZDBTFZ95U
- R89FPLM9S
- 5FG10D33
- TQIZBz76F
- IDN8W9D6
- SD16Z66XHH — Get Free SCAR-L Gun Skin (Limited Time)
- MIDASBUY-COM — Free Rename Card
- DKJU9GTDSM — Silver Fragments
- DKJU5LMBPY — Silver Fragments
- UCBYSD600 — 600 UC redeem code
- EKJONARKJO — Unlimited M416 Gun Skins
- BBKTZEZET3 — Leo Set Legendary Outfit
- BBKVZBZ6FW — PUBG Cannon Popularity
How to Redeem PUBG Mobile Codes
- First of all, players have to go to the redemption center.
- Now after reaching the website, fill in all the information being asked on the home page like your character ID, redeem code, and verification code.
- Then click on the Redeem button.
- In doing so a pop-up will appear on the screen. Where players will have to verify IGN and PUBG Mobile-ID.
- After that click on OK.
- Items will be sent to players’ accounts soon and can be easily retrieved from the mail section.