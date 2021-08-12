PUBG Mobile Redeem Codes 2021 – PUBG Mobile is one of the most loved Battle Royale mobile games. It is common for players to be attracted to cosmetic items such as skins and sets available in the game. Most of these things are available through Royale Pass, Crates or Events, and Redeem Codes. Also, users have to spend the in-game currency UC to buy them.Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India to Launch For iOS Soon, Krafton Teases New Updates

For many players, buying in-game items by spending UC is a big problem. These users have a good option to get in-game items by redeeming codes and events. Also Read - PUBG Animated Series on Netflix: All You Need to Know

These redeem codes are now available on the redemption site. Here is the list of PUBG Mobile Redeem Codes for 12 August –

GGODODZILLAKONG

GODZILLAVSKONG

TITANSLASTSTAND

MONSTERDETECTED

GPHZDBTFZM24U

RNUZBZ9QQ

PGHZDBTFZ95U

R89FPLM9S

5FG10D33

TQIZBz76F

IDN8W9D6

SD16Z66XHH — Get Free SCAR-L Gun Skin (Limited Time)

MIDASBUY-COM — Free Rename Card

DKJU9GTDSM — Silver Fragments

DKJU5LMBPY — Silver Fragments

UCBYSD600 — 600 UC redeem code

EKJONARKJO — Unlimited M416 Gun Skins

BBKTZEZET3 — Leo Set Legendary Outfit

BBKVZBZ6FW — PUBG Cannon Popularity

EKJONARKJO — M416 Gun Skins

UCBYSD600 — 600 UC Redeem Code

MIDASBUY — Free Namecard and Room Card

BBKTZEZET3 — Legendary Outfit

How to Redeem PUBG Mobile Codes