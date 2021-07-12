PUBG Mobile Redeem Codes 2021 – PUBG Mobile is one of the most loved battle royale mobile games. It is common for players to be attracted to cosmetic items such as skins and sets available in the game. Most of these things are available through Royale Pass, Crates or Events, and Redeem Codes. Also, users have to spend the in-game currency UC to buy them.Also Read - PUBG Mobile 1.5 Version: Check How to Download Game With APK Link | Step-by-step Guide Here

For many players, buying in-game items by spending UC is a big problem. These users have a good option to get in-game items by redeeming codes and events. Also Read - PUBG Mobile Redeem Codes 9 July 2021 - Check Out Latest Codes, How to Redeem, and Multiple Rewards

How to Redeem PUBG Mobile Codes Also Read - PUBG Mobile Redeem Codes 8 July 2021 - Check Out Latest Codes, How to Redeem, and Multiple Rewards

First of all, players have to go to the redemption center.

Now after reaching the website, fill all the information being asked on the home page like your character ID, redeem code and verification code.

Then click on the Redeem button. On doing so a pop-up will appear on the screen. Where players will have to verify IGN and PUBG Mobile ID.

After that click on OK.

Items will be sent to players’ accounts soon and can be easily retrieved from the mail section.

These redeem codes are now available on the redemption site. Here is the list of PUBG Mobile Redeem Codes for 12 July –

TQIZBz76F – Get 3 Motorcycle

S78FTU2XJ – New Skin for c

TQIZBZ76F – Motor Vehicle Skin

PGHZDBTFZ95U – M416 Skin only for first 5000 players

R89FPLM9S – Get Free Companion

KARZBZYTR – Get Free Skin for KAR98 Sniper Gun

SD14G84FCC – New AKM Glacier Skin Redeem Code

JJCZCDZJ9U – Golden Pan Redeem Code

UKUZBZGWF – Free Fireworks Promo Code

TIFZBHZK4A – New Legendary Outfit for Free

RNUZBZ9QQ – New Legendary Outfit for Free

5FG10D33 – New Legendary Outfit for Free

GPHZDBTFZM24U – UMP9 Gun Skin

5FG10D33 – Falcon & Get Free Emotes

SD16Z66XHH – Get Free SCAR-L Gun Skin (Limited Time)