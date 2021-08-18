PUBG Mobile Redeem Codes 2021 – PUBG Mobile is everyone’s favourite battle royale game, not only because of its rich gameplay, but also for the fun gaming events and rewards. However, most of the items in the game are expensive. But there is another way by which you can get free gifts without spending a single penny. There are several redeem codes released by the company through which players can buy in-game items.Also Read - PUBG Mobile India – How to Get Unhinged Mortician Set in RPM2 Royale Pass

These redeem codes are now available on the redemption site. Here is the list of PUBG Mobile Redeem Codes for 18 August –

GGODODZILLAKONG

GODZILLAVSKONG

TITANSLASTSTAND

MONSTERDETECTED

MAY25PUBGMOBILE

GPHZDBTFZM24U

RNUZBZ9QQ

PGHZDBTFZ95U

R89FPLM9S

TQIZBz76F

IDN8W9D6

SD16Z66XHH — Get Free SCAR-L Gun Skin (Limited Time)

MIDASBUY-COM — Free Rename Card

DKJU9GTDSM — Silver Fragments

DKJU5LMBPY — Silver Fragments

BBKVZBZ6FW — PUBG Cannon Popularity

MIDASBUY — Free Namecard and Room Card

GOODMORNING — 2021 Fireworks Gift

BBKRZBZBF9 — UMP-45 Gun Skin

BAPPZBZXF5 — UMP-45 Gun Skin

RNUZBZ9QQ — New Legendary Outfit for Free

GPHZDBTFZM24U — UMP9 Gun Skin for Free 100% Working Code

How to Redeem PUBG Mobile Codes