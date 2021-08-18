PUBG Mobile Redeem Codes 2021 – PUBG Mobile is everyone’s favourite battle royale game, not only because of its rich gameplay, but also for the fun gaming events and rewards. However, most of the items in the game are expensive. But there is another way by which you can get free gifts without spending a single penny. There are several redeem codes released by the company through which players can buy in-game items.Also Read - PUBG Mobile India – How to Get Unhinged Mortician Set in RPM2 Royale Pass
These redeem codes are now available on the redemption site. Here is the list of PUBG Mobile Redeem Codes for 18 August –
- GGODODZILLAKONG
- GODZILLAVSKONG
- TITANSLASTSTAND
- MONSTERDETECTED
- MAY25PUBGMOBILE
- GPHZDBTFZM24U
- RNUZBZ9QQ
- PGHZDBTFZ95U
- R89FPLM9S
- 5FG10D33
- TQIZBz76F
- IDN8W9D6
- SD16Z66XHH — Get Free SCAR-L Gun Skin (Limited Time)
- MIDASBUY-COM — Free Rename Card
- DKJU9GTDSM — Silver Fragments
- DKJU5LMBPY — Silver Fragments
- UCBYSD600 — 600 UC redeem code
- EKJONARKJO — Unlimited M416 Gun Skins
- BBKTZEZET3 — Leo Set Legendary Outfit
- BBKVZBZ6FW — PUBG Cannon Popularity
- EKJONARKJO — M416 Gun Skins
- UCBYSD600 — 600 UC Redeem Code
- MIDASBUY — Free Namecard and Room Card
- BBKTZEZET3 — Legendary Outfit
- GOODMORNING — 2021 Fireworks Gift
- BBKRZBZBF9 — UMP-45 Gun Skin
- BAPPZBZXF5 — UMP-45 Gun Skin
- RNUZBZ9QQ — New Legendary Outfit for Free
- 5FG10D33 — New Legendary Outfit for Free
- GPHZDBTFZM24U — UMP9 Gun Skin for Free 100% Working Code
- 5FG10D33 — Falcon & Get Free Emotes
How to Redeem PUBG Mobile Codes
Also Read - PUBG Mobile Redeem Codes 12 August 2021: Check Latest Codes, How to Redeem, and Multiple Rewards Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India to Launch For iOS Soon, Krafton Teases New Updates
- First of all, players have to go to the redemption center.
- Now after reaching the website, fill in all the information being asked on the home page like your character ID, redeem code, and verification code.
- Then click on the Redeem button. In doing so a pop-up will appear on the screen. Where players will have to verify IGN and PUBG Mobile-ID.
- After that click on OK.
- Items will be sent to players’ accounts soon and can be easily retrieved from the mail section.