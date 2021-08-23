PUBG Mobile Redeem Codes 2021 – PUBG Mobile redeem codes are used to grab the rewards for free without spending money. Several in-game rewards and cosmetics items in PUBG are paid. The PUBG Mobile redeem codes help players purchase these items for free. Although, these codes are available for a certain period. So, players need to use them before they expire. These codes are available on PUBG’s official redemption site.Also Read - PUBG Mobile Redeem Codes 18 August 2021 - Check Out Latest Codes, How to Redeem, and Multiple Rewards
These redeem codes are now available on the redemption site. Here is the list of PUBG Mobile Redeem Codes for 23 August –
- GGODODZILLAKONG
- GODZILLAVSKONG
- TITANSLASTSTAND
- MONSTERDETECTED
- GPHZDBTFZM24U
- RNUZBZ9QQ
- PGHZDBTFZ95U
- R89FPLM9S
- 5FG10D33
- TQIZBz76F
- IDN8W9D6
- SD16Z66XHH — Get Free SCAR-L Gun Skin (Limited Time)
- MIDASBUY-COM — Free Rename Card
- DKJU9GTDSM — Silver Fragments
- DKJU5LMBPY — Silver Fragments
- UCBYSD600 — 600 UC redeem code
- EKJONARKJO — Unlimited M416 Gun Skins
- BBKTZEZET3 — Leo Set Legendary Outfit
- BBKVZBZ6FW — PUBG Cannon Popularity
- EKJONARKJO — M416 Gun Skins
- UCBYSD600 — 600 UC Redeem Code
- MIDASBUY — Free Namecard and Room Card
- BBKTZEZET3 — Legendary Outfit
- GOODMORNING — 2021 Fireworks Gift
- BBKRZBZBF9 — UMP-45 Gun Skin
- BAPPZBZXF5 — UMP-45 Gun Skin
- RNUZBZ9QQ — New Legendary Outfit for Free
How to Redeem PUBG Mobile Codes
Also Read - PUBG Mobile India – How to Get Unhinged Mortician Set in RPM2 Royale Pass Also Read - PUBG Mobile Redeem Codes 12 August 2021: Check Latest Codes, How to Redeem, and Multiple Rewards
- First of all, players have to go to the redemption center.
- Now after reaching the website, fill in all the information being asked on the home page like your character ID, redeem code, and verification code.
- Then click on the Redeem button. In doing so a pop-up will appear on the screen. Where players will have to verify IGN and PUBG Mobile-ID.
- After that click on OK.
- Items will be sent to players’ accounts soon and can be easily retrieved from the mail section.