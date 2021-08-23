PUBG Mobile Redeem Codes 2021 – PUBG Mobile redeem codes are used to grab the rewards for free without spending money. Several in-game rewards and cosmetics items in PUBG are paid. The PUBG Mobile redeem codes help players purchase these items for free. Although, these codes are available for a certain period. So, players need to use them before they expire. These codes are available on PUBG’s official redemption site.Also Read - PUBG Mobile Redeem Codes 18 August 2021 - Check Out Latest Codes, How to Redeem, and Multiple Rewards

These redeem codes are now available on the redemption site. Here is the list of PUBG Mobile Redeem Codes for 23 August –

GGODODZILLAKONG

GODZILLAVSKONG

TITANSLASTSTAND

MONSTERDETECTED

GPHZDBTFZM24U

RNUZBZ9QQ

PGHZDBTFZ95U

R89FPLM9S

5FG10D33

TQIZBz76F

IDN8W9D6

SD16Z66XHH — Get Free SCAR-L Gun Skin (Limited Time)

MIDASBUY-COM — Free Rename Card

DKJU9GTDSM — Silver Fragments

DKJU5LMBPY — Silver Fragments

UCBYSD600 — 600 UC redeem code

EKJONARKJO — Unlimited M416 Gun Skins

BBKTZEZET3 — Leo Set Legendary Outfit

BBKVZBZ6FW — PUBG Cannon Popularity

MIDASBUY — Free Namecard and Room Card

GOODMORNING — 2021 Fireworks Gift

BBKRZBZBF9 — UMP-45 Gun Skin

BAPPZBZXF5 — UMP-45 Gun Skin

RNUZBZ9QQ — New Legendary Outfit for Free

How to Redeem PUBG Mobile Codes