PUBG Mobile Redeem Codes 2021 – PUBG Mobile is one of the most loved battle royale mobile games. It is common for players to be attracted to cosmetic items such as skins and sets available in the game. Most of these things are available through Royale Pass, Crates or Events, and Redeem Codes. Also, users have to spend the in-game currency UC to buy them.

For many players, buying in-game items by spending UC is a big problem. These users have a good option to get in-game items by redeeming codes and events.

These redeem codes are now available on the redemption site. Here is the list of PUBG Mobile Redeem Codes for 6 July –

SD16Z66XHH

R89FPLM9S

TQIZBZ76F

PGHZDBTFZ95U

S78FTU2XJ

KARZBZYTR

RNUZBZ9QQ

JJCZCDZJ9U

5FG10D33

TIFZBHZK4A

SD14G84FCC

GPHZDBTFZM24U

UKUZBZGWF

TQIZBz76F

BMTCZBZMFS

BMTFZBZQNC

How to Redeem PUBG Mobile Codes