PUBG Mobile Redeem Codes 2021 – PUBG Mobile has crossed billion downloads and recently and for this achievement, the company has released several in-game redeem codes for its players. You can redeem these codes from PUBG's official redemption site and enjoy the game. There are a lot of in-game cosmetic items in PUBG Mobile that players can use to enhance their experience. Players are usually required to spend UC or real money, which is PUBG Mobile's in-game currency, to obtain these items. But you can now use redeem codes to grab these items for free.

These redeem codes are now available on the redemption site. Here is the list of PUBG Mobile Redeem Codes for 7 July –

SD16Z66XHH – Get Free SCAR-L Gun Skin

R89FPLM9S – Get Free Companion

TQIZBZ76F – Motor Vehicle Skin

PGHZDBTFZ95U – M416 Skin only for first 5000 players

S78FTU2XJ – New Skin for c

KARZBZYTR – New Legendary Outfit for Free

RNUZBZ9QQ – New AKM Glacier Skin Redeem Code

SD14G84FCC – Get Free Skin for KAR98 Sniper Gun

TQIZBz76F – Get 3 Motorcycle

JJCZCDZJ9U – Golden Pan Redeem Code

UKUZBZGWF – Free Fireworks Promo Code

5FG10D33 – Falcon & Get Free Emotes

GPHZDBTFZM24U – UMP9 Gun Skin

BMTFZBZQNC – Drifter Set

TIFZBHZK4A – New Legendary Outfit for Free

BMTCZBZMFS – Pretty in Pink set and Pretty in Pink Headpiece

5FG10D33 – New Legendary Outfit for Free

How to Redeem PUBG Mobile Codes