PUBG Mobile Redeem Codes 2021 – PUBG Mobile has crossed billion downloads and recently and for this achievement, the company has released several in-game redeem codes for its players. You can redeem these codes from PUBG's official redemption site and enjoy the game. There are a lot of in-game cosmetic items in PUBG Mobile that players can use to enhance their experience. Players are usually required to spend UC or real money, which is PUBG Mobile's in-game currency, to obtain these items. But you can now use redeem codes to grab these items for free.
These redeem codes are now available on the redemption site. Here is the list of PUBG Mobile Redeem Codes for 7 July –
SD16Z66XHH – Get Free SCAR-L Gun Skin
R89FPLM9S – Get Free Companion
TQIZBZ76F – Motor Vehicle Skin
PGHZDBTFZ95U – M416 Skin only for first 5000 players
S78FTU2XJ – New Skin for c
KARZBZYTR – New Legendary Outfit for Free
RNUZBZ9QQ – New AKM Glacier Skin Redeem Code
SD14G84FCC – Get Free Skin for KAR98 Sniper Gun
TQIZBz76F – Get 3 Motorcycle
JJCZCDZJ9U – Golden Pan Redeem Code
UKUZBZGWF – Free Fireworks Promo Code
5FG10D33 – Falcon & Get Free Emotes
GPHZDBTFZM24U – UMP9 Gun Skin
BMTFZBZQNC – Drifter Set
TIFZBHZK4A – New Legendary Outfit for Free
BMTCZBZMFS – Pretty in Pink set and Pretty in Pink Headpiece
5FG10D33 – New Legendary Outfit for Free
How to Redeem PUBG Mobile Codes
- First of all, players have to go to the redemption center.
- Now after reaching the website, fill all the information being asked on the home page like your character ID, redeem code and verification code.
- Then click on the Redeem button. On doing so a pop-up will appear on the screen. Where players will have to verify IGN and PUBG Mobile ID.
- After that click on OK.
- Items will be sent to players’ accounts soon and can be easily retrieved from the mail section.