PUBG Mobile Redeem Codes 2021 – The PUBG Mobile game has now crossed the one billion download mark all over the world. The company on this occasion released several redeem codes for players to purchase in-game cosmetics items for free. Players can redeem these codes from PUBG’s official redemption site.Also Read - PUBG Mobile Redeem Codes 7 July 2021 - Check Out Latest Codes, How to Redeem, and Multiple Rewards

These redeem codes are now available on the redemption site. Here is the list of PUBG Mobile Redeem Codes for 8 July – Also Read - PUBG Mobile Redeem Codes 6 July 2021 - Check Out Latest Codes, How to Redeem, and Multiple Rewards

SD16Z66XHH – Get Free SCAR-L Gun Skin Also Read - PUBG Mobile India vs Battlegrounds Mobile India – Here’s the Top Comparison Between Two Games

R89FPLM9S – Get Free Companion

TQIZBZ76F – Motor Vehicle Skin

PGHZDBTFZ95U – M416 Skin only for first 5000 players

S78FTU2XJ – New Skin for c

KARZBZYTR – New Legendary Outfit for Free

RNUZBZ9QQ – New AKM Glacier Skin Redeem Code

JJCZCDZJ9U – Golden Pan Redeem Code

5FG10D33 – Falcon & Get Free Emotes

TIFZBHZK4A – New Legendary Outfit for Free

SD14G84FCC – Get Free Skin for KAR98 Sniper Gun

5FG10D33 – New Legendary Outfit for Free

GPHZDBTFZM24U – UMP9 Gun Skin

UKUZBZGWF – Free Fireworks Promo Code

TQIZBz76F – Get 3 Motorcycle

BMTCZBZMFS – Pretty in Pink set and Pretty in Pink Headpiece

BMTFZBZQNC – Drifter Set

How to Redeem PUBG Mobile Codes

  1. First of all, players have to go to the redemption center.
  2. Now after reaching the website, fill all the information being asked on the home page like your character ID, redeem code and verification code.
  3. Then click on the Redeem button. On doing so a pop-up will appear on the screen. Where players will have to verify IGN and PUBG Mobile ID.
  4. After that click on OK.
  5. Items will be sent to players’ accounts soon and can be easily retrieved from the mail section.