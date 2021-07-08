PUBG Mobile Redeem Codes 2021 – The PUBG Mobile game has now crossed the one billion download mark all over the world. The company on this occasion released several redeem codes for players to purchase in-game cosmetics items for free. Players can redeem these codes from PUBG’s official redemption site.Also Read - PUBG Mobile Redeem Codes 7 July 2021 - Check Out Latest Codes, How to Redeem, and Multiple Rewards

These redeem codes are now available on the redemption site. Here is the list of PUBG Mobile Redeem Codes for 8 July –

SD16Z66XHH – Get Free SCAR-L Gun Skin

R89FPLM9S – Get Free Companion

TQIZBZ76F – Motor Vehicle Skin

PGHZDBTFZ95U – M416 Skin only for first 5000 players

S78FTU2XJ – New Skin for c

KARZBZYTR – New Legendary Outfit for Free

RNUZBZ9QQ – New AKM Glacier Skin Redeem Code

JJCZCDZJ9U – Golden Pan Redeem Code

5FG10D33 – Falcon & Get Free Emotes

TIFZBHZK4A – New Legendary Outfit for Free

SD14G84FCC – Get Free Skin for KAR98 Sniper Gun

5FG10D33 – New Legendary Outfit for Free

GPHZDBTFZM24U – UMP9 Gun Skin

UKUZBZGWF – Free Fireworks Promo Code

TQIZBz76F – Get 3 Motorcycle

BMTCZBZMFS – Pretty in Pink set and Pretty in Pink Headpiece

BMTFZBZQNC – Drifter Set

How to Redeem PUBG Mobile Codes