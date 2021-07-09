PUBG Mobile Redeem Codes 2021 – PUBG Mobile redeem codes are used to grab the rewards for free without spending money. Several in-game rewards and cosmetics items in PUBG are paid. The PUBG Mobile redeem codes help players purchase these items for free. Although, these codes are available for a certain period. So, players need to use them before they expire. These codes are available on PUBG’s official redemption site.Also Read - PUBG Mobile Redeem Codes 8 July 2021 - Check Out Latest Codes, How to Redeem, and Multiple Rewards
These redeem codes are now available on the redemption site. Here is the list of PUBG Mobile Redeem Codes for 9 July –
SD16Z66XHH – Get Free SCAR-L Gun Skin
R89FPLM9S – Get Free Companion
TQIZBZ76F – Motor Vehicle Skin
PGHZDBTFZ95U – M416 Skin only for first 5000 players
S78FTU2XJ – New Skin for c
KARZBZYTR – New Legendary Outfit for Free
RNUZBZ9QQ – New AKM Glacier Skin Redeem Code
JJCZCDZJ9U – Golden Pan Redeem Code
5FG10D33 – Falcon & Get Free Emotes
TIFZBHZK4A – New Legendary Outfit for Free
SD14G84FCC – Get Free Skin for KAR98 Sniper Gun
GPHZDBTFZM24U – UMP9 Gun Skin
UKUZBZGWF – Free Fireworks Promo Code
TQIZBz76F – Get 3 Motorcycle
BMTCZBZMFS – Pretty in Pink set and Pretty in Pink Headpiece
BMTFZBZQNC – Drifter Set
How to Redeem PUBG Mobile Codes
- First of all, players have to go to the redemption center.
- Now after reaching the website, fill in all the information being asked on the home page like your character ID, redeem code, and verification code.
- Then click on the Redeem button. In doing so a pop-up will appear on the screen. Where players will have to verify IGN and PUBG Mobile-ID.
- After that click on OK.
- Items will be sent to players’ accounts soon and can be easily retrieved from the mail section.