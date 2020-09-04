PUBG Mobile Ban in India: One of India’s most favorite mobile games, PUBG Mobile has been banned. On Wednesday evening, when the Central Government announced the ban of 118 Chinese apps in India, everyone was shocked to hear the name of PUBG. Now, about two days after the app was banned, it has been removed from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store in India. Also Read - PUBG Ban: You Can Still Play The Battle Royale Game | When, Where And How | Full Details Here

Android and iOS users will no longer be able to download the PUBG Mobile app in India. However, users who have PUBG Mobile games installed on their smartphones are currently able to play this game. After the removal of the app from Google Play Store and App Store, in the second step, India’s Internet service provider will block access to PUBG Mobile. Now when you search on the Play Store or App Store, you will not get results. It is believed that access to PUBG Mobile will be blocked by Internet service providers in India. If you search PUBG Mobile on Google, you will see a Play Store listing to download the app. But as soon as you select the link and reach the Play Store, the app will not be downloaded. Since this step has just been taken, it may take some time to clear the Play Store listing. Also Read - PUBG Mobile Banned India: Battle Royale Game Removed From Google Play Store And Apple App Store Following Ban

The Indian government has banned 118 mobile apps, making a third digital strike on China and with this, the number of banned apps in India has reached 224. These apps have been banned about data privacy. Out of 118 restricted apps, PUBG Mobile is on top. The number of PUBG mobile users in India was 175 million, which was the highest compared to any country in the world. Government claims that these apps violate National Security and Users Privacy. Earlier in the report, it was being said that the Ministry of Telecom had 275 apps under the government’s radar and they are planning to ban these apps. Also Read - ‘Not Helpful’: China Again Urges India to Stop Banning Moble Apps in The Name of National Security

While PUBG Mobile is banned in India, PUBG Desktop or PUBG PC is still not banned in India. Also, the game can be played right now on PS4 and Xbox too. But like mobile, PUBG PC is not free and you have to pay for it. According to the PUBG website, you will have to spend 999 rupees for this. PUBG PC requires a good configuration on the computer. Your computer must have at least an Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB of RAM to play it. A 2GB graphics card is also necessary.