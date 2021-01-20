PUBG Mobile Latest Update: Here comes a piece of good news for the mobile gamers as the Season 17 of PUBG Mobile has been rolled out on Tuesday as the season started on January 19, 2021. According to updates, the game was just updated with a new Runic Power event and now the new Royal Pass compliments the on-going event. Also Read - FAUG, PUBG Rival Launch Date 26 January: 4 Million Pre-Registration, Trailer, and Updates

To be part of the event, players have the option to choose between a Flame Rune, Arctic Rune, or Wind Rune into their next match. Also Read - PUBG Mobile Update India 20 January, 2021: Download APK Files for Android Users Through VPN in India

Moreover, the season 17 of the Royal Pass comes with upgraded rank rewards available to gamers at certain levels, and there will also be a new storyline that one can compete during the RP events tab. Also Read - Online Gaming Industry in India Expected to Grow at 40 % to USD 2.8 Billion by 2022: Report

The Season 17 of the PUBG Mobile Royale Pass has updates about what is going to happen:

RUNIC POWER themed rewards: In Season 17, gamers will get a choice between Resplendent Dawn and Deadly Sickle at rank 50, and will have to rank up till 100 to get the majestic Guardian Armor Set along with a new UZI and M16A4 skin!

RP Activity Pack event: In Season 17, the Purchase Activity Packs increases your RP quickly, and collect Mission Activity Points so that they can be converted into UC refunds. Purchase the RP Activity Pack so that you can get the RP Points of equivalent value and extra crate coupons.

RUNIC POWER theme: In Season 17, you can check out the RP exclusive event tab to get the Metro Badges so that you can go on an adventure like no other. Collect exclusive supplies so that you can redeem 1 of 2 sets, exclusive vehicles, and other grand rewards.

YouTuber Mayur Gaming uploaded a video of the Season 17 Royal Pass,, and showed what emotes, dresses and skins are added in the season pass.

Notably, the universe of the PUBG Mobile universe has been expanding and it has now come to a point where they are focusing more on the movies, animated shows and webtoons, among other things.