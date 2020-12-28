PUBG Mobile Latest Updates: After imposing a temporary ban on the PUBG mobile, a number of countries recently have withdrawn the restriction. Looking the popularity of the game, the countries felt to lift the ban. In the last few years, the game has garnered tremendous popularity that was previously unheard of when it came to online mobile titles. However, the journey of the royale game did not go long as it came under the scanner of the government for national security. In the recent past, several countries have slapped a ban on the game. Also Read - PUBG in Reality? Three Gamers Stage Real-Life Battle Royale Game, Video Goes Viral | Watch

Here's a list of countries that have withdrawn the ban on the royale game:

Pakistan: Months after it slapped a bn on the PUBG Mobile, Pakistan in July lifted the ban on the royale game. The decision to lift the ban was taken by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) after different sections of society complained about the game's addictive nature and its negative impact on the youngsters.

Issuing a statement, the PTA said that it has received numerous complaints against PUBG wherein it is stated that the game is addictive, wastage of time and poses a serious negative impact on the physical and psychological health of the children.

However, several petitions against the ban were filed in the Islamabad High Court and after a few weeks, the court ordered the authorities to reverse the ban. The game made a successful comeback in Pakistan on July 30 after a meeting between the PTA and the representatives of Proxima Beta Ltd (PB).

Nepal: After Pakistan, Nepal was the second country in the world to withdraw the ban on PUBG Mobile. The royale game was banned in Nepal back in April 2019. The Nepal Telecommunications Authority (NTA) banned the game after a verdict by the district court on a PIL by the Metropolitan Crime Division.

Issuing a statement, the Metropolitan Crime Division, had stated that it has received a number of complaints from parents, schools, and school associations regarding the effect of the game on children. It had also held discussions with psychiatrists before requesting the Kathmandu District Court for permission to ban the game.

However, after several petitions were filed in the Supreme Court of the Himalayan country, the ban was overturned in the country.

Will India lift ban on PUBG mobile?

Ever since India has banned the PUBG Mobile, the PUBG Corporation has made several attempts to make a comeback. It also launched PUBG Mobile India title and announced plans to invest $100 million in India and said it would conduct regular safety audits to guarantee the safety of user data in India. The company also appointed Aneesh Aravind as the India manager for PUBG Mobile.

However, the PUBG Mobile’s return to the India depends on government approval. Media reports suggest that it won’t come back so easily as the government is taking strict action against mobile apps which are a threat to the national security.