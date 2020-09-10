PUBG Mobile Slangs: A much has been already talked about and discussed regarding PUBG’s ban. With the fast-paced gaming world and availability of smartphones, PlayerUnknown Battleground became one of the most popular Battle Royale game in India. Although, the Indian government regarding the breach of security and data transfer has banned this favorite game of young Indians. But today we will reminisce about the good old days of playing PUBG and using some of the most interesting slangs we bet you haven’t heard of. Also Read - PUBG Unban: PUBG Corp Looking For Indian Partner to Revive Popular Mobile Game in India

Enemy Spotted… For Realm This Time

Enemies ahead is one of the most common terms used while playing PUBG Mobile. In order to win the game, you need to keep an eye on your enemies. Whenever you get to know about the hidden enemy in the game, you mark them and everyone in your team is informed about the hidden enemy. An icon pops up that tells ‘Enemies Ahead’ as soon as you mark, Also, how far it is. Also Read - PUBG to Return in India? PUBG Corp Breaks Ties With Tencent Games, to Hand Over to Korean Company

Get to the safe zone

Survival is one of the key features in PUBG Mobile. As you progress towards the game, the safe zone starts decreasing and move towards the other section of the map. This is the time when you need to inform your friends about moving towards the safe zone promptly. Also Read - PUBG Mobile 1.0 Update for Android and iOS on September 8 – Advanced Erangel Map and Much More

Form up on me

Form up on me is a short message delivered by you to your team in order to gather around. Whenever you are surrounded by lots of enemies or scattered across the map, then you use this term to call for a backup. The term is used to call your scattered team to be together and not get killed. Staying with the team increases the chances of survival.

Get behind the tree

There are two best spots in PUBG to take cover while playing the game. One of the spots is getting behind the tree. Although, a player can hide inside the building that will lead to less visibility. So better to hide behind the tree that will make you less likely to be attacked. Hiding behind the tree will save you from the bullet and will increases your chances of staying in the game.

Focus on the boss

This term is used generally to make yourself superior in the team and align them to win the match. PUBG is more than just a regular shooting game and if you and your team are not following a strategy and skill set then you will surely lose it. You need to improve on every step and that comes from experience. The more you are experienced in the game, the more chances increases in your survival.

I am Going in First, As Usual

PlayerUnknown’s Battleground is a game of excitement, frustration, and reward so someone must take the charge of the game. This slang is used to step forward in the very first place in the game. By keeping an eye on the map and get up to speed quickly. ‘As Usual’ term in this slang is kind of show off and showing your dominance in the game.

Some of the other slangs used in Pubg are You Like Mango Sticky Rice, You Don’t Look Half Bad Dude, Guns Be With Us, and Sawadee Kha…Happy Now? The number of PUBG mobile users in India was 175 million, which was the highest compared to any country in the world. After the government’s action, now Android or iOS users can no longer download PUBG Mobile from the App Store.

On September 2, 118 applications, including PUBG Mobile, have been banned by the Indian government. The multiplayer Battle Royal game in India had a large userbase and the banning of the game is big news for them. The game has now been removed from both the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.