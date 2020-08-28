The new era of PUBG Mobile is going to start on 8 September. The company will roll out this new update called PUBG Mobile 1.0. With this new update, a lot of changes can be seen in the gameplay. On August 24, the company announced that many changes could be seen with the new 1.0 update. In which UX, new gameplay features, new tech, and many other changes can be seen. The PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) will be organized in November this year after the start of this new era. PUBG is becoming very popular in India nowadays. Despite the frontline and Apex Legends games, it has succeeded in making its place. Its success is known by the fact that by May 2019, it has had nearly 400 million downloads on Android and iOS platforms. Also Read - Addicted to PUBG, AP Teenager Skips Food & Water; Dies After Playing Game Continuously For Days

There are various features in PUBG that one might not know. One of the main features is to create custom rooms. Players can add their friends to this custom based room and can host tournaments. Whoever creates the room, he or she can set map, mode, weapons, squad mode, solo mode, and many other interesting things. The custom room works as a player-hosted lobby where you can change and set rules based on people you are playing with. It is very easy to join the rooms. You just need a Password and Room ID to join a custom room. There’s a simple step to create room in PUBG Mobile. Here’s the step – Also Read - PMWL 2020, PUBG Mobile World League Week 3, Day 2 Results And Super Weekend 3 Live Streaming Details: East League And West League Results

On the main lobby screen, tap on the ‘Customise match selection’ button (Classic, Arena, and many more). Tap the Room tab which is present on the bottom-left corner of the ‘Customize match lobby’ screen. Once you’ve selected the said option, press the ‘Create Room’ button on the bottom-right corner of the screen to create the Custom room. This will lead you to the game settings. Here, you’ll be able to alter the Custom Room settings according to your preference and limit the players who can join your room. You can set the parameters like Room Name, Match Mode (Solo, Duo, Team), Room Password, and Map Selection.

Alter or customize Room settings as per your game preference. You can also limit the number of players who can join your customized room. Also, you can set parameters like Room Name, Match Mode to Solo, Duo, or Team, Room Password, and Map Selection. Also Read - PUBG MOBILE World League Updated Results, Live Streaming Details: East League And West League Play Week 3, Day 1