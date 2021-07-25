PUBG New State Latest Update: PUBG fans, here comes another piece of good news for you all. As per latest updates, the PUBG development are in full swing to release the new game PUBG New State in September this year. Prior to that, pre-registrations will be open for iOS devices in the month of August as announced by the PUBG officials.Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India Server Error: How to Fix Busy Server Issue, Restrict Area Code - Deets Inside

Krafton, which is the company behind one of the world's biggest battle royale games in PUBG, has enjoyed continuous success across the globe in developing PUBG games. The Indian version of PUBG Mobile – Battlegrounds Mobile India – has also received tremendous response from fans.

Earlier, Krafton had opened the pre-registration for the title on February 25, 2021 on Android devices. The game received a whopping 20 Million pre-registrations from all around the world, excluding India, China, and Vietnam where the pre-registration hasn't been opened as of yet.

Having reached 20 million pre-registrations, we would like to announce that iOS pre-registration for PUBG: NEW STATE will begin starting in August!

Having reached 20 million pre-registrations, we would like to announce that iOS pre-registration for PUBG: NEW STATE will begin starting in August!

Thank you to everyone for all the love and support!

Apart from launching PUBG New State, the Krafton also plans to build 5 overseas studios and 17 branches all around the world. According to Kim Chang-Han, the CEO of Krafton, the company plans to expand its horizons into regions such as North America, India, Southeast Asia, Central, and South America.

Krafton hopes to have various video communication functions, high-end graphics, an optimization engine, and high-quality open world maps through PUBG New State.

Hence, PUBG fans are eagerly waiting for the PUBG New State to be released in September so that they can enjoy the game to the fullest. With the advanced mechanics, graphics, and maps, Krafton will surely provide enough entertainment to the fans through PUBG New State.