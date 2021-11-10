PUBG Mobile Latest News Today: Here comes a piece of good news for the PUBG fans. They are going to enjoy another exciting game of the PUBG Mobile as PUBG New State will be launched worldwide on Thursday November 11, 2021. The South Korean gaming company Krafton is going to release its next-gen battle royale game PUBG New State globally and the list of regions also includes India, various media reports claim.Also Read - PUBG New State Release Date: Krafton to Launch Much-Awaited Battle Royale Game on THIS Date. All You Need to Know

Prior to the launch, the Krafton has already revealed that the game will feature PC-grade graphics, dynamics, a new map, vehicles, and more. Also Read - 'PUBG: New State' Surpasses 40 Million Pre-Registrations Google Play & App Store Globally. What's Next?

It must be noted that the PUBG New State is currently available for pre-registration on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. Pre-registered users will get an exclusive vehicle skin for free and will be notified as soon as the game is made available for download. The pre-registrations for PUBG: New State had started in September. Also Read - Good News For PUBG Fans: Battlegrounds Mobile India Available on Apple App Store For Download

Get your gear and devices ready, Survivors. On November 11, 2021, 04:00 (UTC)

PUBG: NEW STATE will launch globally!#pubgnewstate #globallaunch #11112021 pic.twitter.com/dYtThr65xj — PUBG: NEW STATE (@PUBG_NEWSTATE) November 10, 2021

The PUBG fans must note that the battle royale game will come as a futuristic version of PUBG Mobile, that was banned in India last year.

As per latest updates, the PUBG New State will be available for users on both Android and iOS phones. However, the exact releasing time of the game is not known yet.

Ahead of the release, the Krafton had said that the new game will debut as a free-to-play mobile game in 17 different languages globally.

The Krafton said if the users missed out, then they can still pre-register for PUBG New State on Android and iOS. For everyone who pre-registers the game, Krafton said it will reward them with a limited edition vehicle skin.

PUBG New State: Here’s how to pre-register