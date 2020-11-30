PUBG Mobile India Latest Update: With the releasing date getting delayed for the two crucial mobiles games, the fans of PUBG Mobile India and FAU-G across the country are now worried. Millions of gamers in the country are patiently waiting for the launch of FAU-G since November first. With the month of November coming to an end, still there is no update on the same. On the other side, the releasing date of PUBG Mobile India is also getting delayed. Also Read - PUBG Mobile India: From Launch Date to Exclusive Features, Here Are 5 Recent Developments

As per latest updates, PUBG Mobile India is yet to receive permission from the government authorities to make comeback in India. There were speculations that the games would release in Diwali, but that also did not happen. Also Read - PUBG Mobile India Launch Delayed Again? Reports Claim Popular Game Not to Return Soon | Check Latest Updates

“Good always triumphs over evil, the light will always conquer the darkness. May victory bless Fearless And United Guards, our FAU-G. Launching in November 2020!” NCORE Games had said in a tweet on the occasion of Dusshera. Also Read - PUBG Mobile India: These Features Will be Exclusively Available For Indian Gamers Only

Despite releasing teasers, PUBG Corporation has not yet released any official statement on its release in India. However, there was some APK version for brief downloading of PUBG Mobile India for Android users which did not work.

Impatient over its delay, gamers are asking as to why is there no official confirmation as yet. The main reason could be that PUBG is still awaiting Central Government permission.

The current dynamics in India suggest that for any business to operate legitimately in India, they require a PAN or a GST Number. But PUBG Mobile India does not have either and without that, it is not possible for them to start operation in India.

On the other hand, the launch of FAU-G might is also getting delayed. A per updates, there are already over 134k pre-registrations for the game. The pre-registration page of FAU-G on TapTap has crossed the 60000-mark and the page had over 80000 followers a week back.

Developed by nCORE Games, FAU-G will be war game and to be played in a proper battlefield. Reports suggest that the first stage of FAU-G will be modeled on the tense situation in Galwan Valley, Ladakh. The game will go head-to-head with PUBG in an effort to capture the indian market. However, the gamers are waiting for an update on which of the games will be released in India first.