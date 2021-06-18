The modified version of PUBG, Battlegrounds Mobile India can be launched in India soon. The South Korean company Krafton has not announced officially as to when the game will be launched in India. But the Pre-Registration, Beta Version, and various other information has been revealed by the company. The company has been giving a glimpse of the launch date for few months. The replacement of PUBG Mobile India, Battlegrounds Mobile India is almost close to its launch date as per the latest teasers and videos. Also Read - Know How To Download Battlegrounds Mobile India Beta Version | Watch Video
The rumoured date for the official launch of the much-awaited Battlegrounds Mobile India is today i.e June 18. But one of the major questions that arises in PUBG player’s mind is whether they can transfer their PUBG data to Battlegrounds Mobile India. Most of the player were assuming that they would not be able to transfer their PUBG Mobile India Data to Battlegrounds Mobile India. As per recent reports, PUBG Players can easily transfer their data to BGMI, but with certain restrictions. Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India Beta Released for Download on Google Play Store, Details You Can't Miss
Also Read - PUBG India update: Check How to Download Battlegrounds Mobile India, List of Maps, and Beta Version
PUBG Players can transfer their data under three Process –
- Facebook
- Twitter
- Google Play Games
Steps to transfer PUBG Mobile Data to Battlegrounds Mobile India
- At first, gamers need to create their In-Game Characters
- Secondly, confirm your country identity – India.
- Dialog Box will appear – “Account Data Transfer”.
- Give Your Consent
- Reconfirm by clicking “Yes”.
- Select the platform associated with your PUBG account like Facebook or Twitter.
- Again Click “Yes” to transfer the data.
There are various restrictions need to follow by Players while transferring their PUBG Data to Battlegrounds Mobile India –
- Once the Data Transfer is complete, Players will not be able to retrieve it again.
- The last date of data migration is December 31, 2021.
- The in-game mail attachments and other data will not be transferred to Battlegrounds Mobile India.