PUBG Unban in India: The South Korean company, which makes the popular game PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG), may partner with the country’s gaming firm after its ban in India. Hindustan Times quoted Mint as saying that PUBG is exploring possibilities for a partnership with the Indian gaming company to resume operations in India. Let us know that PUBG Corp is a unit of South Korea company Bluehole Games. Also Read - PUBG Unban: PUBG Corp Looking For Indian Partner to Revive Popular Mobile Game in India

Paytm First Games, one of India’s largest gaming firms, is already working in partnership with Garena Freefire, which is a competitor game for PUBG. Along with this, there are even reports that Reliance Jio can get a PUBG license in India. According to reports, the South Korean company has discussed the Revenue Share and Localization with Reliance Jio. Earlier, India’s largest telecom service provider company Reliance Jio and makers of PUBG Lite Games joined hands to give a better experience of this free to play the game. Under this partnership, Jio users who register for PUBG Lite will be given exclusive rewards. Now PUBG is trying to turn this partnership into permanent. The talks with Reliance are in the early stages and both sides are working together to look into the various aspects to work the deal. Right now, no official statement is given from PUBG or Reliance Jio. Also Read - PUBG Mobile Alternatives Register a Massive Surge in Downloads After Ministry Bans the Game

As per sources, after the break-up with Tencent, PUBG is looking for an Indian partnership to sustain itself in the country. PUBG Corp issued a statement, stating that it was breaking up partnerships with Chinese company Tencent Games, a franchise of PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite games in India. Industry experts say that there are very few firms in India that can operate big games like PUBG. Also Read - After Jio Mega Investment, Silver Lake Pitches in Rs 7,500 cr For Reliance Retail

The new partner will operate on behalf of the company in India. The claims and leaks are giving signs of Reliance Jio to be the potential partner. As of now, both the companies have not released any official statement regarding the partnership. Earlier, RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani said in a statement about the growth of gaming in India in February. Reliance also announced its Jio Fiber set-top box to support gaming console. The central government has banned 118 Chinese apps, including gaming app PUBG, amid the ongoing escalation from China along the border in Ladakh.