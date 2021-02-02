The Fearless And United Guards Game or FAUG recently launched in India on 26th January 2021 that happens to be India’s 72nd Republic Day. The game has been touted as PUBG’s competitor and it garnered 4 million pre-registrations. But immediately after the launch, this recent game has dropped its rating on Google Play Store. The current rating of FAUG on Google Play Store is 3.3 starts. Also Read - Enthrian: Non-Bailable Warrant Against Shankar is False, Claims Director of Rajinikanth-Aishwarya Rai Starrer

There are many FAUG reviews by the players on Google Play Store which are not positive. One of the users wrote –

It's a below average attempt by indian gaming developers. I hope we can improve this game. I found the following drawbacks which needs improvement. 1. The gameplay is slow with unrealistic checkpoints. 2. The controls are very less sensitive. 3. The camera angles in fighting sequence needs to be wide. 4. The commentary during the action sequence is repetitive and gets boring and annoying. 5. The movement of the character is restricted especially during fighting sequence. Good luck."

The FAU-G game was announced about 4 months ago. Its pre-registration started in November last year. About 10 lakh people had registered within 24 hours of pre-registration of the game. The reason for immediate downfall of FAUG rating on Play Store is said to be PUBG lovers. According to some media reports, the game’s rating was 4.5 stars after launch and now the overall rating has dropped significantly due to the suddenly 1-star rating. Another player wrote on Play Store –

“When we start the game, the background sounds and the story line come out really good and the graphics are done well too. What is required in terms of an immediate update is a balanced sensitivity of the controls, more options for selection of weapons, usage, armor, fighting styles etc. There are times when we wish that we had little more than this even for a smaller game.”

The FAU-G game is designed by Bangalore-based Ncore Games. FAUG, PUBG rival is expected to come up with more updates and gaming environment. It comes under a Make in India initiative. Actor Akshay Kumar said in his post about 20% of the earnings from this game will go to Veer Trust of India. Vishal Gondal, the CEO and Co-founder of FAUG Mobile India said in a statement about how FAUG is different from PUBG –

“FAU-G is trying to portray the life of an Indian Soldier and how faujis are fighting for us on the border. If you look at the genre of action games, they follow a theme. I think if we have to create a game from India, we have to base it on Indian themes, and if you look at Indian themes, we all saw Galwan Valley and what happened.”