Public Charging Scam: How To Know If Your Phone Has Been Hacked

Malware or spyware can lead to increased pop-ups and hamper the performance issues on your smartphone.

Cases of 'Juice Jacking' scam - where scamsters hack into your phone via public charging ports - have been on the rise recently. (Photo: Pixabay)

New Delhi: There have been instances when our phones have run of battery while we are out and not home. In such a situation, we often tend to charge our smartphones at stores, coffee shops, trains and other places. However, experts often advise against charging your phone in public ports. Cases of the ‘Juice Jacking’ scam – where fraudsters hack into your phone via public charging ports – have been on the rise recently.

Public Charging Scam: What Is ‘Juice Jacking’

Juice jacking is a cyber attack in which a compromised Universal Serial Bus (USB) charging station transfers malware to, or steals personal information from, a connected device. Juice jacking, also known as port jacking, is not limited to cell phones but any device capable of being charged via USB plug, according to US Army Cyber Command. So, your phone or any device can be compromised when you plug it into the malicious charging port.

Signs To Know If Your Phone Is Hacked

Performance issues

Some of the signs like if your phone is suddenly facing performance issues including slowing down or it gets turned on and off on its own then there may be a possibility that your phone has been hacked.

Mystery apps

Some of the red flags include if you see apps that you haven’t downloaded on your phone, texts, and emails that you haven’t sent. Also, you need to keep on checking your data usage. In case, the usage of data in your phone has spiked then it may not be a good sign.

Pop-ups

Malware or spyware on your phone can lead to increased pop-ups. So, in case, you notice that there has been a spike in pop-ups and see some changes on your homescreen then it means your smartphone has been hacked.

Hot Phone

Does your phone suddenly drain the battery and it becomes too hot? Spyware and malware presence can lead to this issue. Check your smartphone if it has any technical issues or is facing any battery power issues.

