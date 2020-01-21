New Delhi: In a bid to meet the growing demand for 4G smartphones, chipset making giant Qualcomm on Tuesday unveiled three new Snapdragon mobile platforms in India.

The firm launched the Snapdragon 720G, 662 and 460 which are focused to deliver better user experience across connectivity, entertainment and gaming.

These chipsets enable fast 4G connectivity speeds, deliver key WiFi 6 features and integrated Bluetooth 5.1 and advanced audio via Qualcomm Fast connect subsystems.

“Today we have more than 500 million Qualcomm AI Engine devices. Today’s smartphone users want seamless connectivity, features and long lasting battery life,” Kedar Kondap, Vice President, Product Management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., told reporters here.

The new mobile platforms also come with Qualcomm AI Engine and Qualcomm Sensing Hub.