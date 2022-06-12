New Delhi: To quote Ferris Bueller, “life happens pretty fast.” The fictional character might have encouraged audience to stop and look around every now and then. But he didn’t mention in the movie that taking a picture can freeze a moment in time, slowing life down for a split second so you can go back and relive it later. However, there are images which are too heavy and contains important information.Also Read - Nothing Phone 1 Launch Date Revealed | Check Expected Features and Price Here

Have you ever wondered how to copy the text from the images? There are a lot of tools and apps like Google Lens that let you copy text from an image and use it wherever you want on Android, iOS and PC.

Here, we have mentioned the steps through which you can copy the text from photos on Android, iPhone & PC

Go to “Google Lens” app

Open the said image

Swipe up and select the required image you want to copy text from

Long press on the text you want to copy and select the length

Click on the “Copy Text” option at the bottom of the screen

Paste it in the form of text wherever you want

The required text is copied to the clipboard which can be pasted in apps like WhatsApp, Instagram and so on via long press.

Google Photos web

Open the browser

Go to Google Photos web and sign in to your account

Select and open the image with text

Click on the “Copy Text from Image” option placed at the top right corner.

The option pops up only if there is text in the photo

Now select the image that is to be dished out and click on “Copy text”

Your text has been copied to the clipboard.

It is important to note that copying text from an image can come in handy when you want to copy handwritten notes, copying text from a pdf file or a screenshot, or trying to read a direction in a different language.

iOS users who do not use Google Photos can follow the same procedure for Apple’s gallery app.