Ranvir Sachdeva, 8, becomes youngest speaker at India AI impact summit 2026; Meets Sundar Pichai and Sam Altman

Eight-year-old Ranvir Sachdeva was the youngest speaker at the India AI Impact Summit 2026. He met Sundar Pichai and Sam Altman and spoke about how AI should be made for everyone.

You’ll rarely find a conference floor filled with more inspirational CEOs, global thought leaders, and world-class technologists than the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi. So when eight-year-old Ranvir Sachdeva took to the stage as the youngest keynote speaker at the event you can only imagine how the room fell silent.

Amidst conversations about revolutionary algorithms and next-generation infrastructure, there he was unlocking complex ideas with the heart of a child and the wisdom beyond his years.

Calling himself a technologist at heart

Don’t let his age fool you – Ranvir is no ordinary kid. When he spoke at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, as a part of the summit, he shared his unique perspective on how Indian philosophy pairs with artificial intelligence (AI) and how he weaves ancient traditions with his passion for AI.

Discussing topics from AI models to India’s perspective on approaching AI development, eight-year-old Ranvir confidently expressed his views on technology with a global audience.

Collaborating with tech leaders

The Silicon Valley CHILD spoke with some pretty big names at the conference, too! Ranvir met with Google CEO Sundar Pichai and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman while at the event, leaving many spectators in awe.

Screenshots of his interactions with tech leaders flooded social media as attendees watched an 8-year-old collaborate with two of the leading minds behind today’s AI revolution.

Beyond the applause

Speaking at one of the world’s premier technology conferences is no small feat for anyone, let alone a child. Ranvir is no stranger to the world of tech, though. He began coding at the age of three, has previously spoken at keynotes around the world, and has studied machine learning models beyond his years.

He’s since caught the attention of global audiences and is quickly becoming a source of inspiration to millions around the world. Technology doesn’t have an age limit, and Ranvir proved that to the world.

