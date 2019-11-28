New Delhi: While discussing the WhatsApp snooping issue in Rajya Sabha, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday said both Indian and foreign digital players should understand the security concerns involved in the matter.

Ravi Shankar Prasad was quoted by a report as saying, “Based on WhatsApp data available, they believe that the attackers may have attempted to reach the devices of approximately 121 users in India. We are striving towards making messaging platforms more secure.”

Meanwhile, Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh invited all the parties to establish a Joint Parliamentary Committee and resolve the security issue concerning the Indian WhatsApp users. He also said that appropriate action would be taken against those who fail to install the necessary security wall.

Speaking in the Rajya Sabha, Singh said that the WhatsApp issue was “connected to our fundamental rights and national security”, reported a leading daily.