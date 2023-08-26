Home

Read Aloud: Google Chrome Plans To Introduce New Reading Mode Feature

Google is testing a text-to-speech function that reads articles for users in Chrome's desktop reading mode.

Users can have Google read the text by clicking a play button at the top of an article in reading mode (image: IANS)

New Delhi: Google is apparently testing a text-to-speech function that reads articles for users in Chrome’s desktop reading mode. According to Leopeva64, a former Twitter user on X, the capability is purportedly included in Chrome Canary, Google’s most advanced version of Chrome, as per a report in the Verge.

Chrome For Desktop To Have “Read Aloud” Option

“Chrome for desktop will also have the option to “read aloud” articles, the initial implementation of this feature (in the Canary version) is pretty basic but it works, in this link you can see a video with the feature in action,” Leopeva64 wrote in its post.

If they have the feature, users can have Google read the text by clicking a play button at the top of an article in reading mode. The X user also shared a link to a video showing off the feature on Reddit.

Google Still Working On The Update

Based on the video, the report said that the tech giant still has some work to do here, as the voice is robotic and it spells out a header that reads “summary” instead of just reading the word. Meanwhile, Google’s AI-powered Search Generative Experience (SGE) is getting a major new feature, which will summarise articles for users while reading on the web.

Currently, the feature — “SGE while browsing” is in the experiment phase. “When you’re trying to understand the ins and outs of a new topic, you often need to digest long or complex web pages, and it’s not always easy to hone in on specific details. So starting today, we’re launching an early experiment in Search Labs called “SGE while browsing”, available in the Google app on Android and iOS, and coming to Chrome on desktop in the days ahead,” Google said in a blogpost.

