Realme 11 Pro 5G Series India Launch Tomorrow; Specs, Price, Other Details Inside

Realme tweeted that the Realme 11 Pro Series 5G will be available in the Early Access Sale on June 8 from 6 pm to 8 pm.

Realme 11 Pro 5G Series: Chinese tech company Realme will launch ‘Realme 11 Pro Series 5G’ in India on June 8. Under this series, the company will launch 2 smartphones, Realme 11 Pro and Realme 11 Pro+.

Realme tweeted that the Realme 11 Pro Series 5G will be available in the Early Access Sale on June 8 from 6 pm to 8 pm. Those buying the smartphone in this sale will get an instant discount of Rs 1500 through HDFC and SBI credit cards. Along with this, a discount of Rs 1,500 will also be available under the exchange offer.

The #realme11ProSeries5G can be yours this week itself! The early access sale goes live on the 8th of June from 6PM- 8PM. The craze for the masterpiece is unreal so be the first to grab the best on @Flipkart .#200MPzoomToTheNextLevel Know more: https://t.co/YhMCBKPGSZ pic.twitter.com/99uDIisjlp — realme (@realmeIndia) June 6, 2023

The company has given information about the camera while teasing the ‘Realme 11 Pro Series 5G’. Apart from this, till now the company has not given information about other specifications including processor, hardware, software, and display. However, many details about the specifications of both smartphones have been revealed in media reports.

Specifications

Display: The company can offer a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate in both Realme 11 Pro and Realme 11 Pro+. The resolution of the display will be 2400×1080 pixels.

Hardware and Software: MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processor can be found in both phones for performance. Android 13-based Reality UI operating system will be available on the phone.

Camera: 108 MP primary camera will be available in Realme 11 Pro for photography. Whereas 200 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP camera will be available in Reality 11 Pro +. At the same time, 16 MP and 32 MP front camera can be found in Realme 11 Pro + with punch hole design for selfie and video calling.

Battery and Charging: For power backup, a 5000 mAh battery can be given in both smartphones with 100W fast charging support.

Connectivity Option: For connectivity, the phone will get 5G, 4G, 3G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, USB Type C for charging with in-display fingerprint.

Expected Price: According to media reports, the company can launch Realme 11 Pro in India at an initial price of Rs 21,390 and Realme 11 Pro + at an initial price of Rs 24,890.

