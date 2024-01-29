Realme 12, 12 Pro+ Launched in India: Check Complete Features, Specifications, Price Details Here

Home

Realme 12 Pro series features new camera capabilities and boastfully compares its portrait mode to the flagship phones such as the likes of iPhone 15 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S23, OnePlus 12 and more. Here's the scoop from the live event.

The Realme 12 Pro series launch event showcased Shah Rukh Khan being the "portrait master" using the latest smartphone.

New Delhi: Realme launched its latest series, the Realme 12 Pro and the Realme 12 Pro +, on January 29 in the Indian market. The premium luxury watch design will be live on sale on February 6 at 12 PM on the official Realme website and e-commerce website, Flipkart. Here are all the details on the newly launched mid-range premium smartphones.

Realme 12 Pro+: Features, Specifications

Processor: The Realme 12 Pro+ is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset which boasts of high end photos with faster image processing, improved image quality, and AIDE (AI denoise) feature for low light photography. The smartphone also comes with a liquid cooling plate for active heat dissipation.

Camera: The 12 Pro + comes with a 50MP Sony IMX890 sensor for sharp images, cinematic portrait mode and 3x periscope camera.

Display: The Realme 12 Pro + comes with a 6.7 inch display Pro XDR curved vision display with 120 Hz refresh rate, and 950 nits peak brightness.

RAM+Storage: The Realme 12 Pro + comes in 3 combinations to choose from: 8 GB RAM +128 GB Storage, 8GB RAM + 256GB Storage, and 12GB RAM + 256GB Storage variants. The phone also comes with added virtual memory to boost memory capacity.

Battery: The Realme 12 Pro+ is packed with a 5000mAh battery with 67 W SUPERVOOC charge and promises 1-50% in just 19 minutes.

Operating System: The Realme 12 Pro+ runs on Realme UI 5.0 which is based on the latest Android 14.

Realme 12 Pro+: Price, Availability

The Realme 12 Pro+ is available for pre-order in (offline) retail stores and will be live for pre-order starting January 30, on Flipkart and official Realme website. The smartphone is available in the following price for the following variant:

8GB RAM+128 GB Storage variant is priced at Rs 29,999.

variant is priced at Rs 29,999. 8GB RAM+256GB Storage variant is priced at Rs 31,999.

variant is priced at Rs 31,999. 12GB RAM+256GB Storage variant is priced at Rs 33,999.

The smartphone comes in 2 colours: Submarine Blue, Navigator Beige.

Realme 12 Pro: Features, Specifications

Processor: The Realme 12 Pro comes with the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor with a supercooling liquid plate for heat dissipation like the Realme 12 Pro+.

Camera: With a 3x periscope camera, cinematic portrait mode, and a 50MP Sony IMX882 sensor, the Realme 12 Pro promises crisp and good quality images.

Display: The Pro XDR curved vision display, measuring 6.7 inches and boasting a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a peak brightness of 950 nits, is identical to the one seen on the Realme 12 Pro+.

RAM+Storage: The Realme 12 Pro is available in 2 storage options to choose from: 8 GB RAM +128 GB Storage, 8GB RAM + 256GB Storage. The phone also comes with added virtual memory to boost memory capacity (upto 12 GB virtual RAM).

Battery: The Realme 12 Pro is packed with the 5000mAh battery with 67 W SUPERVOOC charge.

Operating System: The Realme 12 Pro+ runs on Realme UI 5.0 which is based on the latest Android 14 with features such as Flash Capsule, Microsoft PhoneLink and more.

Realme 12 Pro: Price, Availability

Pre-orders for the Realme 12 Pro are now being accepted at Realme retail stores. Pre-orders on Flipkart and the official Realme website will open on January 30. The smartphone is available in the following price for the following variant:

8GB RAM+128 GB Storage variant is priced at Rs 25,999.

variant is priced at Rs 25,999. 8GB RAM+256GB Storage variant is priced at Rs 26,999.

The Realme 12 Pro also comes in the same 2 colours i.e. Submarine Blue, Navigator Beige.

Both the phones have various discounts from ICICI bank, exchange offers and pre-booking offers upto Rs 5,999. Realme also promised to bring another colour the Red Explorer, on occasion of Valentine’s Day to be launched on February 9 at 12 PM IST.

