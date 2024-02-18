Home

Technology

Realme 12+ 5G India Launch Confirmed; Check Expected Features, Price, Launch Date

Realme 12+ 5G India Launch Confirmed; Check Expected Features, Price, Launch Date

Realme has teased the launch of Realme 12+ to be coming soon in India. Here are all the details known so far.

Realme 12+ teased as 'One More Plus+" Coming Soon. (Image Source: Realme Twitter)

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone manufacturer Realme launched its Realme 12 and Realme 12 Pro+ on January 29 in India. Placed in the premium mid-range smartphone segment, the phones were an anticipated series with noteworthy specifications. However, the company has recently confirmed the launch of another addition to Realme 12 series, the Realme 12+ 5G. The smartphone is set to debut in India

Trending Now

Realme 12+ 5G: Confirmed Launch

The Realme 12+ debuted in China on November 21, 2023, preceding the confirmed India launch by approximately two months. The reason for this delay remains unclear, but speculation points towards potential market adjustments and regulatory approvals for the Indian market.

You may like to read

Realme 12+ Expected Features, Specifications

Experts anticipate the Indian variant to largely mirror the Chinese model in terms of core specifications. This includes a vibrant 6.7-inch FHD+ display, a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor, and a long-lasting 5000mAh battery with fast charging support. However, slight deviations might be present. While the Chinese model boasts a triple rear camera setup (50MP + 64MP + 8MP), the Indian version might see adjustments based on local preferences. Additionally, software customisations and pre-loaded apps could be tailored for the Indian market.

Realme 12+ Expected Price in India

A direct conversion of the Chinese launch price of CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs. 33,900) paints a similar picture for the Indian variant. However, considering the slight decrease in the Realme 11+ price from China to India, market analysts predict a possible starting price of Rs. 29,999 to Rs. 31,999 for the Realme 12+ in India.

Realme 12, 12 Pro+: Features, Specifications

Display:

Both phones boast a stunning 6.7-inch display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate for an immersive and responsive experience.

The Realme 12 features a flat AMOLED panel, while the 12 Pro+ takes it up a notch with a curved AMOLED display for a more premium look and feel.

Processor and Performance:

The Realme 12 packs a punch with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor, ensuring smooth performance for everyday tasks and multitasking.

The 12 Pro+ ups the ante with the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, catering to users who demand top-tier performance for gaming, content creation, and demanding applications.

Camera:

The Realme 12 flaunts a versatile triple-camera system: a 50MP main sensor, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 2MP macro lens.

The 12 Pro+ boasts a quad-camera setup, featuring a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultrawide lens, a 50MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and up to 40x digital zoom, and a 2MP macro lens.

Battery and Charging:

Both phones pack a hefty 5000mAh battery, promising ample power for extended use.

The Realme 12 supports 67W fast charging, while the 12 Pro+ boasts even faster 80W SUPERVOOC charging for rapid power top-ups.

Additional Features:

Both phones come equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor for secure unlocking.

The Realme 12 Pro+ includes additional features like IP65 water and dust resistance for added peace of mind.

Realme 12, 12 Pro+ Price in India

The Realme 12 starts at Rs 25,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, while the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage option goes for Rs 29,999.

The Realme 12 Pro+ starts at a higher price point, with the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant priced at RS 33,999. The top-end 12GB RAM and 256GB storage option comes in at Rs 38,999.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Technology News on India.com.