Realme 12+ 5G With 120Hz AMOLED Display Confirmed To Launch | Check Details Here

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone manufacturer Realme has confirmed the launch of the Realme 12+ 5G to be a part of its latest addition of smartphones, which will debut in India on March 6, 2024. Realme has already confirmed some of the details, including a few specifications about the upcoming mid-range smartphone, including processor and camera details.

Here are all the confirmed, and expected details on the Realme 12+ 5G smartphones.

Realme said on X on Wednesday that its newest mid-range smartphone will include a 120Hz AMOLED screen with the most recent Rainwater Smart Touch functionality, allowing customers to utilise their device with wet or dry hands. Remarkably, OnePlus included a comparable Aqua Touch function alongside its most recent OnePlus 12 series.

Additionally, Realme has revealed that the Realme 12 + 5G would have a 50MP Sony LYT 600 main sensor with up to a 2x optical zoom and run on the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processor.

Realme 12 + 5G: Expected Features, Specs

According to an earlier leak by tipster Abhishek Yadav, the Realme 12+ 5G could feature a 6.67-inch Full HD+ 120Hz refresh rate support is supported by this AMOLED display. In addition to the previously announced 50MP Sony LYT600 primary sensor with OIS, the smartphone is anticipated to be equipped with a 2MP macro lens and an 8MP ultra wide angle lens. To meet all of the demands for video calling and selfies, the Realme 12 Pro+ is probably going to have a 16MP selfie sensor on the front.

It is possible that the newest Realme smartphone will have a 5,000mAh battery that supports 67W SuperVOOC rapid charging. In the meantime, the Realme 12+ 5G might be able to utilise the Realme UI skin to run the most recent version of Android 14, which is version 14.

Other Speculated Details

Realme’s teaser has already confirmed that the Realme 12+ 5G will feature a punch-hole-style notch at the top, but the tipster also noted that there will also be an in-display fingerprint sensor on the latest mid-ranger. The Realme 12+ 5G is expected to weigh around 190 grams and have a thickness of 7.87mm and could be priced below the Rs 20,000 mark in India.

