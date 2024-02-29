By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Realme 12+ 5G With 120Hz AMOLED Display Confirmed To Launch | Check Details Here
Realme revealed that the Realme 12+ 5G will feature the new Rainwater Smart Touch functionality, allowing customers to utilise their device with wet or dry hands.
New Delhi: Chinese smartphone manufacturer Realme has confirmed the launch of the Realme 12+ 5G to be a part of its latest addition of smartphones, which will debut in India on March 6, 2024. Realme has already confirmed some of the details, including a few specifications about the upcoming mid-range smartphone, including processor and camera details.
Trending Now
Here are all the confirmed, and expected details on the Realme 12+ 5G smartphones.
You may like to read
Realme 12+ 5G Launch: Confirmed Details
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Technology News on India.com.